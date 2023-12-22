  • Menu
Temperatures dip in Alluri Sitaramaraju district leading to severe cold waves

Temperatures dip in Alluri Sitaramaraju district leading to severe cold waves
The temperatures in Alluri Sitaramaraju district has seen a sudden drop leading to increased cold waves and causing problems for the people.

The temperatures in Alluri Sitaramaraju district has seen a sudden drop leading to increased cold waves and causing problems for the people. The minimum temperatures recorded at Arakuloya and Chintapalli were particularly low.

On Thursday, Chintapalli Agricultural Research Station recorded a temperature of 7 degrees, while Arakuloya Central Coffee Board recorded 8.3 degrees. The rapid decrease in temperature within a few days has left people concerned. The local tribes are particularly affected by the intensifying cold, causing them to shiver.

In the Paderu Mandal, Minumuluru recorded a temperature of 11 degrees. The region is covered in thick fog even at 10 in the morning. The Passengers in Lambasinghi and Gudenkottaveedhi areas also faced difficulties due to the extreme cold. Cold winds have been blowing since four o'clock in the evening, leading people to resort to lighting camp fires to keep warm.

