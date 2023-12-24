Temple city soaks in devotion on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirupati: On the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, devotees thronged the temples to offer prayers here on Saturday. The temples were thrown open early in the morning and after special pujas witnessed unending queue of devotees right from morning to the closure of shrine for the night.

The TTD local temples, which conducted the festival on a grand manner, witnessed large turnout of devotees, who thronged the temples to have Vaikunta Dwara darshanm on Vaikunta ekadasi day. TTD made elaborate arrangements in its local temples including Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy at Appalayagunta, Govindaraja Swamy and Kodandarama Swamy temple in Tirupati. The fete was held in Narasimha Swamy temple in Manchineelagunta locality in the city.

In Sri City, Vaikunta Ekadasi was observed in Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple with religious fervour. In Vikrthamala in Yerpedu mandal, Vaikunta Ejadasi festival attracted large number of devotees to the Santha Venkateswara Swamy temple.