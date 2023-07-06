Live
Temple hundi slips from trolley while being shifted from Tirumala
Highlights
An incident in which the temple hundi was slipped down from a trolley at the Mahadwara of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple while it was being moved from the temple to Parakamani.
The hundi contained gifts offered by devotees to Lord Shrivari, including money and gold. The incident caused concern among devotees as they consider the offering of gifts to be sacred.
Meanwhile, the rush of devotees continues at the Tirumala Srivari Temple where devotees are waiting in 21 compartments for token-free Sarvadarshan, which takes approximately 12 hours to complete.
