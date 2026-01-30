Temple to remain closed on March 3 for Lunar Eclipse

Tirumala: In view of lunar eclipse, Tirumala temple will remain close for 10 hours and 30 minutes on March 3 from 9 am to 7.30 pm.

The lunar eclipse will commence at 3.20 pm and conclude at 6.47 pm on March 3. As per tradition, the temple doors will be closed six hours prior to the commencement of the eclipse. The doors will reopen at 7.30 pm, followed by purification rituals and Punyahavachanam. Darshan for devotees will resume from 8:30 pm onwards.

Due to the lunar eclipse, TTD has cancelled Arjitha Sevas, VIP Break Darshan including Protocol, Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas. Also, Srivani Darshan, Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan, Darshan for parents with infants, senior citizens and differently abled, donor darshan and NRI darshan.

Devotees are requested to take note of the above information and plan their Tirumala pilgrimage accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.