Temples in AP, Telangana crowded with devotees amid Mukkoti Ekadashi

On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi, major temples in Telugu states are lit up brightly and adorned with spiritual beauty. As it is a holy day, devotees are queuing up at the temples from early morning to visit the temples and special arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees who come for darshan. The Temple premises are crowded with special pujas and anointings.

In Tirumala Srivari Temple

Vaikuntha Ekadashi started at Tirumala Srivari Temple and the darshans started. The gates of Vaikuntha opened at midnight. TTD decorated the temple beautifully with different types of flowers.

Tirumala is decorated as Vaikuntha with 12 tons of flowers. Additionally, electric lighting is a special attraction. Along with devotees flocking to the temple, many celebrities are also visiting Tirumala.