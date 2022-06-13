Temples in Kurnool, Nandyal witness huge turnout of devotees

Srisailam (Nandyal): The temples in Kurnool and Nandyal districts have witnessed huge turnout of devotees on Sunday. Due to summer vacation and weekends, people along with their family members and employees have thronged the temples. Devotees from Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra including Andhra Pradesh have visited the Srisailam, Mahanandi, Ahobilam and Mantralayam in both districts. The authorities of Srisailam temple have arranged necessary facilities for the devotees.

In the morning, the devotees were seen in queue lines to have the darshan of presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi. The devotees offered special prayers to presiding deities. The devotees in queue lines have been offered mini breakfast, water and prasadam. Even the devotees were also given free meals at Nitya Annadana Satram. The devotees visited the temple have expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by the temple authorities.

Similarly, the Mahanandi temple also witnessed huge turnout of devotees. The devotees offered prayers to Lord Mahanandeeshwara Swamy and Goddess Kameswari. In view of heavy rush of devotees, the temple authorities have taken care of arrangements so that none of the devotees face any problem. Even the Ahobilam temple at Allagadda and Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam also witnessed huge turnout of devotees.

Visitors in large numbers also visited the YSR Smruti Vanam at Nalla Kaluvu village in Atmakur mandal of Nandyal district. Due to Sunday and summer vacation the visitors have visited the park with their kith and kin. With the heavy rush, the tourism department has generated good revenue.