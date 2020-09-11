Ten injured after a mini lorry overturns in Kadapa district

Kadapa: At least 10 persons injured and four stated to be critical in a ghastly accident at Rollamadugu village on Friday. The victims were identified to be hailed from Singanamala village of Penagaluru Mandal. According to the sources, the mishap occurred when a mangoes loaded mini lorry which is going to Rayachoti from Penagaluru overturned on Rayachoti- Rajampet road near Rollamadugu crossroad after the driver lost the control over Vehicle.

The victims who were sitting on the top of a lorry fell under it and succumbed to injuries and were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences where the condition of 4 persons stated to be critical.



Meanwhile, YSR Congress district president Akepati Amaranath Reddy who was on the way to Rajampet noticed the incident and shifted the critically injured persons to RIMS in his car. A case has been registered by Rayachoti police.