Ten injured after an Eicher van hits lorry carrying coal in East Godavari

A road accident occurred at Devarapalli diamond junction in the East Godavari district on Thursday where an Eicher van hit a lorry carrying coal from behind. The van was heading towards Krishna district and was carrying 65 migrant workers from Orissa. Fortunately, only ten people in the van sustained minor injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the scene of the accident and immediately shifted the injured individuals to the Gopalapuram Social Center using a highway ambulance.

However, due to the need for further medical attention, all three injured individuals were later shifted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital.

The Devarapalli police have registered a case and are currently investigating the accident.