Ten labourers injured seriously after ambulance rams into an auto in Vizianagaram

A private ambulance coming from behind rammed the auto near the local KL. Puram railway bridge in Vizianagaram around 6.30 am on Thursday where ten labourers were seriously injured in this incident. According to the details given by the One town Police in this regard, Mazji Suryanarayana, Dontala Jammanna, Gedda Ramana, Chilla Srinu, Alamanda Ramana, Sasubilli Apparao, Korada Acchiraju, Meesala Narayanarao, Chaitanya of Bobbili along with Peethala Rambabulu of Ambativalas from Ambativalas were involved in the Kalasi work going by auto.



As they were on their way, a private ambulance carrying patients from Jaipur towards Visakha collided the aut Dwarapudi railway bridge and subsequently the car collided with the tractor going ahead. Ten people who were traveling in the auto were seriously injured in this accident. They were taken to the district central hospital in the same ambulance.

Among them, Sasubilli Apparao, Korada Achiraju and Mesala Narayana Rao were taken to a private hospital due to their serious condition. One town SI Vijay has registered a case and is investigating.