Tenant farmers seek reduction in fertiliser prices, higher subsidies

Vijayawada: P Jamalaiah, State general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Tenant Farmers’ Association (AP Koulu Rythula Sangham), has urged both Central and State governments to immediately intervene to address the growing crisis faced by farmers due to rising fertiliser prices and irregular supply.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, Jamalaiah said the steep hike in fertiliser prices has placed an unbearable financial burden on tenant farmers, who are already grappling with high input costs and uncertain crop returns. He demanded that both the Central and State governments roll back the recent price increases and ensure fertilisers are made affordable to farmers at grassroots level.

He also called for a substantial increase in fertiliser subsidies, stating that the existing subsidy structure is inadequate to protect small and marginal farmers from escalating cultivation expenses. “Without enhanced subsidies, farmers will be pushed further into debt, threatening agricultural sustainability in the State,” he warned. Jamalaiah stressed the urgent need to ensure adequate availability of urea, a key fertiliser for major crops. He alleged that artificial shortages are being created in several regions, forcing farmers to purchase fertilisers at inflated prices from private dealers.

Highlighting the menace of black marketing, he demanded strict action against traders involved in illegal hoarding and diversion of fertilisers. Such practices, he said, not only increase prices but also deprive genuine farmers of a timely supply during the crucial cropping season.

To bring greater transparency and regulation, Jamalaiah demanded that at least 80 per cent of fertiliser sales be routed through government agencies, including Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and State-run outlets. This, he said, would help curb black marketing and ensure fertilisers reach farmers at subsidised rates.

Meanwhile, Jamalaiah warned that if the governments fail to address these demands, farmers may be forced to intensify their agitation in the coming days.