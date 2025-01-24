Tender process will be completed by January for Amaravati development: Narayana

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Narayana announced on Wednesday that the tender process for the construction of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, will conclude by the end of January, with work scheduled to begin in the second week of February. He assured that the project is expected to be completed within three years.

During a tour of the capital area, where he inspected the administrative towers near Nelapadu, Narayana addressed the media to provide updates on the ambitious development plans. He acknowledged that legal issues had delayed the initiation of construction work.

The minister also revealed that tenders for a total of 40 construction projects have been issued to date. He expressed frustration towards the previous government, claiming they had created turmoil and hindered progress. "They terrorized the people with their anarchic rule," he stated.

With a vision to position Amaravati among the world's top five capitals, Narayana announced that the government has commissioned designs for iconic buildings from acclaimed architect Norman Foster. He highlighted that work on 4,053 apartments for officials, employees, and judges commenced prior to 2019 but was halted due to political bias from the past administration.

Additionally, Narayana detailed plans for a 250-meter-high assembly building that is intended to become a tourist attraction, along with five administrative towers designed to centralize state-level officials in one location. He also noted that essential infrastructure, such as power lines, drainage systems, and drinking water pipes, would be placed underground as part of the modern development initiative.

Narayana's statements underscore a renewed commitment to transforming Amaravati into a state-of-the-art capital, promoting both governance and urban development in the region.