Tense situations prevailing as the sarpanch aspirants threatens to set self on fire if justice is not done

Kurnool: Tense situations are prevailing at Yaganti Palli polling center in Banaganapalle constituency with the sarpanch aspirant, Bandi Vijaya Lalshmi, borne with petrol bottle, staged a protest.

According to information, Bandi Vijaya Lakshmi of Yaganti Palli village has filed nomination to sarpanch post as independent candidate. On 8th she went to the polling Station to know what symbol was allocated to her. She was taken aback on learning that the nomination was withdrawn. Aghast with the response of the election officers, she staged a protest demanding justice. Later in the morning, on 9th, supporting the protest of the independent aspirant, women in large numbers reached the polling center and staged protest.

The independent aspirant, Bandi Vijaya Lakshmi speaking to media persons has said that she did not withdraw the nomination. Some one might have withdrawn the nomination paper after forgering her signature, alleged Vijaya Lakshmi. She brought a petrol bottle and threatened to set self on fire if justice is not rendered.

The cops of Banaganapalle police station on learning about the issue rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the situations. While in the act, heated argument took place between the police and villagers. The police are trying to bring the situations to control.

SI, Krishna Murthy over action on media persons.

The Sub Inspector of Banaganapalle, Krishna Murthy has shown over action on the media persons who has gone to cover the incident. He has scolded the media men using filthy language and behaved in unruly manner.