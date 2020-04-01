Tension erupts in Kadapa after 15 Coronavirus positive cases reported

Tension erupted in Kadapa district after as many as 15 coronavirus cases reported (Covid 19) in Kadapa district on Wednesday alone. The confirmed cases are reported to be the victims who have reached the district from Tablighi Jamaat event. After knowing this, the officers who immediately landed in the field have identified 59 people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat meeting and quarantined them. The spread of Coronavirus to Jamaat attendees in Delhi came to light on Tuesday.

In this backdrop, officials have also identified 25 people in Prodduturu who went to Delhi's Jamaat and were taken to the Quarantine set up in the district hospital. Three others who were accompanying them to Visakhapatnam and Ajmer were also sent to the Quarantine Center and the blood samples were sent to the lab.

While the police have also found that the suspects from chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's constituency Pulivendula who have gone to Delhi. Seven people from Pulivendula and another from Vempalle were taken to Kadapa RIMS Hospital. The Coronavirus positive cases have reached to 87 on Wednesday.