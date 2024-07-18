Live
Just In
Tension Erupts in Punganur as TDP and YCP Cadres Clash at Former MP's House
A tense situation arose in Punganur of Chittoor district as supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) clashed at former MP Reddappa's house. The tension escalated when current MP Mithun Reddy visited Reddappa's house, leading to TDP cadres besieging the premises.
Amidst the chaos, both TDP and YCP activists resorted to pelting stones at each other, prompting the police to intervene and try to control the situation. In light of the escalating tensions, MP Mithun Reddy was placed under house arrest to prevent further unrest.
The clash between the two political parties has left the residents of Punganur on edge, with authorities closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further escalation of violence.