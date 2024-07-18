  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tension Erupts in Punganur as TDP and YCP Cadres Clash at Former MP's House

Tension Erupts in Punganur as TDP and YCP Cadres Clash at Former MPs House
x
Highlights

A tense situation arose in Punganur of Chittoor district as supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP)...

A tense situation arose in Punganur of Chittoor district as supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) clashed at former MP Reddappa's house. The tension escalated when current MP Mithun Reddy visited Reddappa's house, leading to TDP cadres besieging the premises.

Amidst the chaos, both TDP and YCP activists resorted to pelting stones at each other, prompting the police to intervene and try to control the situation. In light of the escalating tensions, MP Mithun Reddy was placed under house arrest to prevent further unrest.

The clash between the two political parties has left the residents of Punganur on edge, with authorities closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further escalation of violence.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X