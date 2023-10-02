Tension grips Nandyal after residents oppose demolition drive

Nandyal: Tension prevailed at Bogguline near Bommala Satram in Nandyal town on Sunday following demolition of roadside houses by officials as part of road widening works.

The dwellers strongly opposed the move of officials and picked an argument with the civic staff. With the situation going out of hands, the civic department officials immediately informed to the police. Based on the complaint, the police immediately rushed to the spot and lifted the aggrieved people from the spot.

In the meantime, the residents dwelling on either side of the road also informed the TDP ex-MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, who came and picked up an argument with the police and civic department officials. Reddy asked how the civic staff can take up demolition drive without showing an alternative shelter for evacuees. The argument between Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, police and civic department personnel has lasted for an hour. The police, after sensing the worsening situation, immediately took Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy into custody and shifted to the police station.

According to official sources, the residents dwelling on either side of road near Bogguline were told that they are taking up road widening work. As part of it, they have to vacate their houses or else they would be forced to demolish. But prior to demolition, they were served notices about six months ago. They were also shown alternative shelter and asked to shift to the notified place. Despite serving notices and asking to shift, they did not vacate the place, stated the source.

The source also said that they did not demolish the houses in which the people are dwelling. They have demolished the houses which are abandoned.