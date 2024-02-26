Tension grips TDP, JSP aspirants in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Even as the first list of TDP-JSP combine has been announced, confusion still prevails with regard to some major constituencies.

Except East and West constituencies in Visakhapatnam, seat sharing is yet to take shape in the rest of the constituencies in the district. While Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is contesting from Visakhapatnam East constituency, PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) has been fielded in the West constituency. Already, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has won thrice in the same constituency while Ganababu registered two consecutive victories.

However, tickets for senior leaders like Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, among others, are yet to be allotted.

For the first time, the TDP high command is planning to field Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district. But the former minister is yet to take a call on this and hence his name is likely to surface in the next list of candidates.

For a long time, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has been trying for party ticket in Pendurthi constituency. The TDP high command is considering Panchakarla Ramesh Babu in the constituency as he has been aspiring for it. Whether the ticket will be allotted to the senior leader or Panchakarla has to be seen.

When it comes to Gajuwaka, Palla Srinivasa Rao from the TDP, Kona Tatarao and Gadasala Apparao from Jana Sena are in the fray. However, suspense over the Gajuwaka constituency continues to linger.

In Visakhapatnam South constituency, former MLA Gandi Babji has been serving as the constituency in-charge with a hope to get a ticket. However, his candidature is yet to be decided. He has been called by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to Vijayawada for a discussion. The party circle mentions that the constituency is likely to be reserved for the Jana Sena Party as JSP leaders Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Kandula Nagaraju, among other candidates, are in the fray.

If the BJP stitches alliance with TDP-JSP combine, TDP leader M Sribharat, who is expected to contest as an MP, is likely to shift to South constituency as an MLA candidate.

Some of the aspirants are considering Bheemunipatnam as their citadel.

They include Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Korada Rajababu from the TDP, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav from the JSP. But tension mounts among them as the final decision is yet to be taken by the leadership.

A sense of anxiety grips the aspirants as they eagerly wait for the release of the second list. So far, JSP has announced only five seats for the ensuing State Assembly polls. As the Pawan Kalyan-led party gains a large grip over North Andhra region and Godavari districts, there is a higher possibility for the JSP to demand tickets in these regions.