Tension in nellore

Nellore: A tense situation prevailed in nellore in the wake of former chiefminister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's one day tour scheduled on Thursday.

As per the official programme Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed to visit the nellore central prison at Chemudugunta village of Venkatachalam mandal for meeting former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy who was experiencing punishment as remand prisoner more than a month of his alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of Quartz.

After meeting with the 'Kakani' Jagan Mohan Reddy will straight away went to the house of former YSRCP Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy located at Sujathamma Colony of which ransacked by some unidentified persons inconnection with the political rift between Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, and Prasannakumar Reddy recently.

Following bitter experiences during the recent Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour in Guntur and Chittor districts respectively, the police administration has made tight security arrangements by deploying about 900 cops in various deciplines to prevent untoward incidents during former chiefminister's one day tour.

Despite police already served the notices to YSRCP working president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy restricting the mob mobilization, but reportedly said have there was scores of party activists were landed in nellore from different parts of district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The situation turned more serious after the former minister Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav called upon the party activists to participate in Jagan's programme despite police restrictions.

This was made police blacked the roads at various places like between Podalakur Road, Sujathamma Colony where the house of Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy situated in the city.

On other side cops intensified intensified searched Butchireddy Palem, Kovur, Kodavalur, Indukurupet mandals of Kovur constituency and also Udayagiri, even YSR Kadapa district preventing YSRCP cadres rushing to nellore.

As per the police restrictions it was proposed to allow only 10 persons at the helipad constructed in Chemudugugunta village and 100 people at the residence of former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasananna Kumar Reddy in Sujathamma Colony.