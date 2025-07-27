Tension over move to demolish cultural landmarks

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari District): Tensionprevails at Tadepalligudem town following the administration’s decision to demolish the historic Officers Club and BVR Kala Kendram, two cultural landmarks that have served the town for decades, to make way for an access road to the development of the existing court complex.

Local theatre artists, cultural associations, political leaders, and common citizens have opposed the move, demanding the preservation of these heritage institutions. The protest is gaining momentum with rallies, press statements, and legal efforts already underway to stop the demolition.

The Officers Club, established around 1930 by officials of the then Tahsildar, Treasury, and Court offices, has for decades served as a vital cultural and social space. The BVR Kala Kendram auditorium was built later, about 30 years ago, with support from donors and government officials. Together, the two venues have hosted over 4,000 cultural and other events, including annual Ugadi celebrations, theatre performances, and community gatherings.

Recently, the district administration issued eviction notices to vacate both premises by the end of this month, sparking outrage among the artistic community. Officials argue that the buildings stand in the way of a proposed approach road to the court complex.

However, local citizens and artists contend that the approach road can be realigned along unused government land adjacent to old godowns and the Travellers’ Bungalow. They stress that demolishing structures with such historical and cultural significance is unjustifiable when alternatives exist.

Protesters recently held a massive rally and submitted memoranda to RDO Khatib Kausar Banu and Municipal Commissioner Yesu Babu. A delegation is also said to have met the district collector, while petitions have been sent to the Chief Minister’s and Deputy Chief Minister’s offices.

Kala Parishat Chairman and organiser of the BVR Kalakendram Buddhala Venkata Ramarao expressed deep concern over the move, calling for immediate steps to protect the venues. “These institutions symbolise the cultural soul of Tadepalligudem,” he said, adding that another approach road to the court is feasible. Veteran artist T Krishnarao highlighted how the Kala Kendra had provided a platform and shelter to many artists over the years.

Losing it would be a major blow to the cultural spirit of the town, he added. He urged local MLA Bolisetti Srinivas to intervene.

IJU National Secretary and senior Trade Union leader D Soma Sundar recalled that the Bar Association had earlier sought seven acres of land for the court complex. He suggested allocating suitable land near the Aerodrome area, opposite the NIT campus, for the new court facilities. “Destroying decades-old cultural landmarks just for a road is not acceptable,” he said.

Both the Officers Club and BVR Kala Kendram have played a pivotal role in nurturing local talent and supporting underprivileged artists. Their loss, residents say, would erase a vital part of the town’s cultural history.