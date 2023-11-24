Live
- PM to visit Tirumala on November 26
- Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard
- YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district
- Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- From selfies to storytelling: Media education in the Gen Z era
- Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’
- Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda
- India set for $2-trn exports by 2030
- Two-year-old girl dies in a road accident in Mulugu district
- Warangal: ‘Shameless BJP joined hands with BRS to defeat Cong’
Just In
Tension prevailed at Sangam Dairy
Highlights
Guntur: Tension prevailed at Sangam Dairy at Vadlamudi on Friday, when the police rushed to the dairy to arrest the Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla...
Guntur: Tension prevailed at Sangam Dairy at Vadlamudi on Friday, when the police rushed to the dairy to arrest the Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar in connection with a case.
Some farmers alleged that Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and officials of the dairy manhandled them for demanding bonus in the dairy. They lodged complaints in police stations. Responding to their complaints, police went to Sangam Dairy to arrest Narendra Kumar.
Meanwhile Narendra Kumar approached the High Court for anticipatory bail. He is likely to get the bail today or tomorrow. Meanwhile, the police rushed to Sangam Dairy to arrest him. Dhulipala Narendra Kumar is out of station to avoid arrest, it is learnt.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS