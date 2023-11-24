Guntur: Tension prevailed at Sangam Dairy at Vadlamudi on Friday, when the police rushed to the dairy to arrest the Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar in connection with a case.

Some farmers alleged that Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and officials of the dairy manhandled them for demanding bonus in the dairy. They lodged complaints in police stations. Responding to their complaints, police went to Sangam Dairy to arrest Narendra Kumar.

Meanwhile Narendra Kumar approached the High Court for anticipatory bail. He is likely to get the bail today or tomorrow. Meanwhile, the police rushed to Sangam Dairy to arrest him. Dhulipala Narendra Kumar is out of station to avoid arrest, it is learnt.







