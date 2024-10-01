Live
Tension Prevails at Visakha Steel Plant Amid Protests by Contract Workers
A tense atmosphere engulfed the Visakha Steel Plant on Tuesday, as contract workers staged a large-scale protest against the dismissal of approximately 4,200 employees.
A tense atmosphere engulfed the Visakha Steel Plant on Tuesday, as contract workers staged a large-scale protest against the dismissal of approximately 4,200 employees. The protest saw contract workers, accompanied by their families, besieging the ED Works building in a show of solidarity and discontent over the recent layoffs.
The situation escalated as a significant presence of police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was deployed to maintain order and ensure the safety of both the protesters and the surrounding community. Tensions rose as the workers voiced their grievances regarding the abrupt termination of their contracts, calling for immediate reinstatement and better job security.
Local authorities are closely monitoring the unfolding situation to prevent any untoward incidents, as the protesters remain determined to fight for their rights and livelihoods.