Tension prevails in Amalapuram as police stop BJP agitators

Kakinada: Tense situation prevailed at Amalapuram on Friday as police intercepted the BJP activists who were on their way to lay siege to RDO office. BJP leaders MLC P V N Madhav, Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju, Sadineni Yamini and others resisted the police for some time.

They raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government and demanded the resignation of endowments minister Vellampalli Srinavas. They also sought lifting of cases filed against Hindus protesting against Antarvedi chariot burning incident.



The BJP agitators alleged that Jagan unleashed police against the people who were agitating for their rights. They were taken into custody and were let off on station bail in the evening. A curfew-like atmosphere prevailed in Amalapuram as a large number of police personnel were deployed in the town in view of the agitation. Businesses too were closed in view of the stir.