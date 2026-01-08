Cong worker death case: Complaint filed against Minister

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed with the Income Tax Department against Karnataka Minister for Tourism and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, who is also District In-Charge Minister for Ballari, over giving Rs 25 lakh in cash, which is against the law, as compensation to the family of Congress worker Rajashekar.

It may be recalled that Rajashekar died in a firing during a clash between Congress and BJP workers.

The complaint has been lodged by Hindu activist Tejas Gowda, who has accused the minister of violating Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. According to the complaint, RBI norms mandate that any financial transaction exceeding Rs 2 lakh must be carried out only through authorised banking channels.

The complainant has demanded a detailed investigation into the source of the cash allegedly given as compensation. He has also sought clarity on whether the amount was officially accounted for or constituted unaccounted money. The Income Tax Department is yet to issue a response to the complaint.