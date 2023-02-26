Tension prevails in Kadiri after lathi charge on TDP workers

Kadiri: Tension prevailed in Kadiri town in Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday over the removal of encroachments on the streets near Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple. The temple authorities and trustees had attempted to remove the encroachments, but the sudden eviction of shops created uproar among those who feared losing their jobs. TDP constituency in-charge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad held a meeting with the temple authorities on behalf of the victims, but the removal process began on Saturday morning.



During the removal process, Sudharani, councillor of ward 21 of Kadiri municipality, said that they would voluntarily remove the sheets of shops in front of her house, but also requested that the officials to remove electric poles across the road. This request angered the CI, who reportedly abused her. Joining hands with YSRCP leaders CI Tammisetty Madhu lathi-charged against TDP leaders and activists,

Following this, the Telugu women's wing staged a protest at CI Madhu's house, which led to lathi-charge against the women and others. TDP leaders later staged a dharna on the national highway, which resulted in further violence. The situation was eventually pacified by other police officers, but CI Madhu continued to provoke TDP activists for two hours from atop a police vehicle.