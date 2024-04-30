‘Alasina Oopiri’ from ‘Sabari’ portrays mother-daughter sentiment

Amidst mounting anticipation, the upcoming pan-Indian movie "Sabari" continues to generate excitement as it gears up for its theatrical release on May 3, 2024. Helmed by debutant director Anil Katz, the film stars the versatile actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the titular role, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience.

Today marked a significant milestone for the film as filmmaker Karuna Kumar unveiled the second single, "Alasina Oopiri," from the movie. The song, which delves into the poignant mother-daughter sentiment portrayed in the film, beautifully captures the fighting spirit of Varalaxmi's character.

Reflecting on the release of the song, Karuna Kumar expressed admiration for the lyrical depth and visual presentation of "Alasina Oopiri." He emphasized the universal value of the mother-daughter sentiment depicted in the film, praising the dedication and passion exhibited by the entire team. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's portrayal of female-oriented roles was lauded, with expectations running high for the unique narrative envisioned by director Anil Katz.

Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the esteemed banner of Maha Movies and presented by Maharshi Kondla, "Sabari" promises to be a gripping psychological thriller enriched with emotional depth. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Ganesh Venkatraman, Shashank, Maim Gopi, Sunayana, Rajashree Nair, Madhunandan, and Rashika Bali (Bombay), each contributing to the cinematic tapestry with their stellar performances. Renowned musician Gopi Sundar has lent his expertise as the music director, further elevating the immersive experience offered by "Sabari."

As the anticipation continues to mount, fans eagerly await the theatrical release of "Sabari," poised to embark on a captivating cinematic journey filled with intrigue, emotion, and riveting performances.