Tension prevails in Pithapuram after yet another coronavirus positive case reported

Just 24 hours after a young man in town recovered from Coronavirus, another man in the same area tested positive for COVID-19. The authorities have declared high alert at Pithapuram. Going into details, a man residing in Tarakaramanagar of Pithapuram went to work in Telangana and returned to Pithapuram last month. People who are already in the Red zone area had undergone corona tests where a man returned from Mancherial tested positive.

Vigilant officials rushed him to the Rajanagaram GSL hospital while the family members and six neighbours were rushed to Kakinada Government Hospital. The High Alert was announced at the victim's home and in the area. Dr Vijayashekhar, Circle Inspector B Apparao and Sub Inspector Abdul Nabi reviewed the situation.

On the other hand, officers rushed nine others belonging to Thatiparthi, Kodavali and Chebrolu and of Gollaprollu mandal who accompanied with the victim were placed in Quarantine Center set up at Tattiparti High School. They have undergone medical tests. As many as 75 people have been screened for coronavirus who have arrived from Mancherial along with their relatives.

Meanwhile as on Saturday evening, the state has reported 603 cases of COVID-19 with 42 people discharged and 16 fatal cases. There are presently 545 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. Kurnool district has reported most number of cases with 132, followed by Guntur 125, Krishna 70 and Nellore 67.

As on Saturday evening, the state has reported 603 cases of COVID-19 with 42 people discharged and 16 people dead. There are presently 545 active cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Kurnool district has the most number of cases in the state with 132, followed by the districts of Guntur at 125, Krishna at 70 and Nellore at 67.