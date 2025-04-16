TEP exhibition showcases innovative models

Visakhapatnam: As part of its newly-introduced course Technology Exploration and Product Engineering (TEP) launched in the academic year 2023-24, GITAM School of Technology organised an exhibition here on Tuesday.

The course aims to instill project-based learning and product development skills among first-year engineering students. As a modern alternative to conventional lab sessions, TEP equips students with hands-on experience in using power tools, 3D printing and working with various materials like metal, plastic, and wood. The course promotes a system engineering approach by integrating mechanical operations, mechanisms, microcontrollers, sensors and basic programming for component integration.

Students work in teams of 5–7 members, identifying real-world problems based on common need statements such as assistance for disabled people. They are required to build a functional prototype within a budget, incorporating sensors, motors, mechanisms, and 3D models. From over 150 participating teams, 35 to 40 were shortlisted based on innovation and model execution. These teams showcased their prototypes at the TEP exhibition, receiving merit certificates, while the top three were honoured with cash prizes.

The event highlighted the institution’s commitment towards fostering innovation and practical learning, said the institution’s School of Technology director Nagendra Prasad. The institution’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Eroll D’Souza, Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao, Registrar D Gunasekharan visited the exhibition and appreciated the students for their innovative thoughts.

The students from various colleges in and around Visakhapatnam city witnessed the innovations brought out at the exhibition.