Term of in-charges for 13 DCCBs extended by 6 months

Vijayawada: The government has extended the tenure of the existing non-official persons-in-charge overseeing 13 District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) in the State for another six months. Agriculture and Cooperation Department Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar issued the GO to this effect on Monday.

According to the order, the current tenure—scheduled to end on December 26—has been extended under Section 32(7)(a) of APCS Act, 1964. The extension will be valid for up to six months or until elections are conducted, or until further instructions are issued.

The decision comes following a proposal from the Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, who stressed the need for administrative continuity in the functioning of DCCBs.

The government also invoked Section 123 of APCS Act to exempt banks from statutory time-limit restrictions.

The Commissioner has been instructed to take necessary follow-up action. Copies of the order have been sent to district collectors, joint collectors, NABARD, APCOB, and other key officials.