Indian Family, Including Toddler, Abducted In Libya While En Route To Portugal

An Indian couple and their three-year-old daughter were reportedly abducted in Libya while attempting to migrate to Portugal, with kidnappers demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore. The incident was reported by news agency, citing officials.

The family belongs to Badalpura village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district and has been identified as Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben, and their young daughter Devanshi. According to police, they were travelling to Portugal, where Chavda’s brother is settled, with assistance from an agent based in Portugal.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki said the family began their journey on November 29, flying from Ahmedabad to Dubai before travelling onward to Benghazi in Libya. They were kidnapped there before reaching their next destination. The agent involved in facilitating the journey is not an Indian national.

Following the abduction, the kidnappers contacted the family’s relatives in Mehsana and demanded ₹2 crore for their release. The relatives subsequently approached Mehsana Collector SK Prajapati for assistance. Officials confirmed that the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs have been informed and are aware of the situation.

A similar incident was reported earlier this year when an Indian national, Ranjit Singh, was kidnapped in Niger’s Dosso region while working at a construction site. Local media had reported that unidentified gunmen attacked the site, resulting in the deaths of two other Indians as well.