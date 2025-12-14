Bengaluru Eagles reign over Lucknow Stallions

Bengaluru: Take Sports Ability Sports League (ASL) T20 2025, supported by Cycle Pure Agarabathi, successfully concluded the final match of the 2025 edition of the league, held on 13th December at the Alur KSCA Ground, Dasanapura, Bengaluru. The much-anticipated finals saw Lucknow Stallions take on Bengaluru Eagles, in a showcase the spirit and skill of wheelchair cricket.

The final match witnessed an intense contest between the two sides, with Bengaluru Eagles scoring 217/5 runs in 20 overs, while Lucknow Stallions scored 158/3 in 20 overs. The game highlighted the exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship of wheelchair athletes, reaffirming the growing stature of the Ability Sports League as a premier platform for inclusive sports in India.

The event was graced by the presence of Girish Doddamani, Sports Editor of Prajavani as the chief Guest. M R Suresh , COO of Cycle Pure Agarabathi and Mr. Amarnath Dutta, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Cycle Pure Agarabathi were also present. Girish Doddamani applauded athletes for their inspiring performances and presented the winning trophy to Bengaluru Eagles. Abhi Swamy won the Player of Match in the final match.

Speaking on the occasion, M R Suresh COO of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “The Ability Sports League T20 exemplifies the power of sport in breaking barriers and bringing people together. At Cycle Pure Agarbathi, we are proud to support a platform that celebrates ability, resilience, and perseverance. The passion displayed by both Lucknow Stallions and Bengaluru Eagles truly reflects the spirit of inclusive sports.”

“Through the Ability Sports League T20, we aim to champion a more inclusive sporting ecosystem where talent and determination matter more than physical limitations. Cycle Pure Agarabathi, will continue to support cricket across all levels from International to Local championships.” said Amarnath Dutta, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Cycle Pure Agarabathi.