Terror suspects interrogated

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram police initiated interrogation of two terror suspects Siraj and Sameer in connection with their procurement of explosive material and their plan to execute blasts in Andhra Pradesh. The police got custody of the two accused for interrogation after a court in Vizianagaram was granted by the court on Thursday for one week.

Siraj and Syed Sammer have been booked under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act and various sections under BNS. Though the police requested a ten-day custody period for interrogation, after two days of legal arguments the court on Thursday night granted seven-day custody with strict conditions.

On Friday morning, the Vizianagaram police reached central prison in Vizag city, where the accused were lodged on judicial remand on May 18. The police brought them to the Police Training College in Vizianagaram, where they were questioned. Vizianagaram police primary investigation revealed that Siraj was attracted towards extremism, and met like-minded youngsters like Sameer through social media platforms.