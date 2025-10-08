Test results awaited to ascertain cause

Kurupam (Parvathipuram Manyam district): Parvatipuram Manyam district administration said on Tuesday it is awaiting results of blood, urine, food, and other tests from a tribal girls’ gurukul school and hostel to determine the cause of two student deaths and a jaundice outbreak affecting 86 others.

On September 25, a student from Kurupam Girls Gurukul died at her home, followed by another student who succumbed to jaundice on September 29 at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

Subsequently, 86 students contracted jaundice, and 150 were admitted to various hospitals. Though the exact cause of the health crisis has yet to be established, Parvatipuram Manyam District Collector N. Prabhakar Reddy said the Rapid Response Team (RRT) suspects faecal contamination may have contributed. Officials are also investigating whether the common living conditions at the gurukul hostel — where 611 students share common toilets — played a role.

”No, it is not about contamination of water. That is yet to be determined. According to local officers’ inspection, the water quality is good. The basic observation by the rapid response team is that faecal contamination might have occurred,” Reddy told PTI.

Samples have been sent to two laboratories in Hyderabad and Vizianagaram, with results expected by October 8. Following the incidents, the collector said the district administration acted promptly to admit students showing even mild symptoms.

Of 140 students currently hospitalized, Reddy said 20 have recovered, while standard operating procedures are being followed to treat the 86 jaundice patients, some of whom are recuperating at home. The affected students have been assigned to local Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) for regular health monitoring.

Reddy noted that conditions are returning to normal and medical teams and officials remain on duty. Detailing the measures taken, he said the entire Parvatipuram Manyam district has been sanitized, including villages, hostels, colleges, and schools.

All water tanks have been chlorinated and toilets sanitised, and week-long holidays have been declared for gurukul students. He added that construction of 40 additional toilets to supplement the existing 35 shared by 611 students will be completed in a couple of days, and a reverse osmosis water plant will be inaugurated today.

”All precautions have been taken. The target is to get the students healthy,” the collector said.