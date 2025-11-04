Textiles MoUs to be signed at Partnership Summit

Vijayawada: Minister for handlooms and textiles S Savitha has announced that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the textiles sector will be signed during the Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on the November 14 and 15. She said that two exclusive stalls will also be set up at the summit.

The minister held a review on Monday at her chamber in the Secretariat, attended by handlooms and textiles department principal secretary R P Sisodia, commissioner Rekharani, and industries secretary N Yuvaraj. She stated that a special slot has been allotted for MoU exchanges related to the textiles sector during the summit. Savitha instructed officials to ensure that investors who have already shown interest in investing in the textiles sector in Andhra Pradesh are brought to the Visakhapatnam summit. She also enquired about the regions where investors are planning to set up units and the scale of investment proposed.

As part of the summit, an AP Pavilion will be set up, the minister said. Of the two stalls planned in the pavilion, one will showcase award-winning products and artworks under the ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ initiative, while the other will be dedicated to the sale of a wide range of handloom fabrics.

Senior officials from the handlooms and textiles department participated in the meeting.