TG Bharat to donate Rs 50 lakh for IMA building

Kurnool: The young industrialist and the junior chairman of TGV Group of Companies TG Bharat handed over a cheque of Rs 26 lakh towards construction of building for local chapter of Indian Medical Association on Saturday.

He said TGV Group has decided to donate Rs 50 lakh for the building. As part of it, he handed over the Rs 26 lakh cheque to IMA members at a hotel on Saturday. Bharat told The Hans India that the remaining amount would be given at a later stage. He said their group has always been ready to serve the people and carried out several welfare activities over the years.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) central working committee member Dr Bala Maddaiah profusely thanked the Rajya Sabha Member, TG Venkatesh and the Junior Chairman of TGV Group, Bharat, for his spontaneous help. He noted that for years there was no building for the IMA. However, the years of dream was going to come true if the building is constructed, Dr Bala Maddaiah said.

IMA members Dr Rama Chandra Naidu, Dr Mala Kondaiah, D Shiva Shankar Reddy, Dr Ram Mohan Reddy and others participated. Later, the IMA members felicitated Bharat.