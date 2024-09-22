TG offers Vijaya ghee to Tirumala

Hyderabad : The Government of Telangana has come forward to supply high-quality ghee to the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The irregularities committed during the previous YSRCP regime when B Kaurnakar Reddy and Y S Subba Reddy were the board chairmen has shocked the people of Andhra Pradesh and all the devotees across the globe. In the backdrop of this scenario, the Telangana Government-owned Vijaya Dairy wrote a letter to TTD authorities expressing its readiness to supply required ghee and also other milk products for regular use at the holy Tirumala temple. Telangana State Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry department Sabyasachi Ghose has written to TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao offering to supply high-standard cow ghee for making laddus and other prasadams in Tirumala. Sabyasachi Ghose informed the TTD officials about the quality and hygiene maintained in the production of ghee and other dairy products. The letter said that the Telangana Vijaya Dairy Company is well-known in the field of milk and milk products across the country and has a history of supplying valuable and quality products to consumers.

Besides ensuring quality in Vijaya Dairy products, the organisation is also supporting the livelihood of lakhs of dairy farmers.

The Secretary said that the Vijaya Dairy Company was ready to meet all the needs of ghee and other dairy products required by the TTD. He also said that the Vijaya Dairy being a government company would be fully transparent about the purity, quality and prices of the supplies.

Officials said that the state government was expecting a positive response from the TTD as the Vijaya Dairy product, mainly ghee, was already being used for making laddu prasadams in the famous Yadagirigutta, Vemulawada, Basara and other noted temples in Telangana. Regular quality checking by the Telangana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation helped to produce quality dairy products and supply to temples for making prasadams. “The federation is ready to supply ghee in bulk to meet the requirement of the TTD also,” said a senior official of the Animal husbandry wing.

