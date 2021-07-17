The Hans India's role lauded in identifying needs of downtrodden

Vizianagaram: Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and SP M Deepika have lauded the English daily The Hans India for its role in social service in terms of identifying the social evils and needs of the downtrodden people and bringing them to the notice of the government.

On Thursday, both the district officers have participated in the newspaper's 10th anniversary celebrations.

They described The Hans India as the face of the common man and it always focused on the issues of vulnerable groups and it has been striving for the social cause.

The Collector said that the paper is committed towards society and highlights the needs, demands and necessities of the rural people. It sencitises the public on several social evils and it supports the people. "We have been reading the paper to know the ground level reality and we are putting efforts to resolve those issues. It covers emotions of every section of people like women, youth, farmers, business community and politics," he said.

The English daily has been publishing unbiased reports. "We found that the paper has been standing for the working class, he said.

SP Deepika said that the newspapers should be for the common people and drive the government mechanism to protect the interests of the downtrodden people.

D Ramesh, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations department said that The Hans India is a pioneer in publishing the facts without any personal interests. The Hans India is a complete newspaper which caters to the interests of all sections of people, he said.