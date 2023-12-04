The next 24 hours are critical Alluri District Collector Sumit Kumar alerted officials

PADERU (ASR DISTRICT): Sumit Kumar, District Collector of Alluri Sitarama Raju said that the next 24 hours will be the most crucial and during this time the authorities should be vigilant and deal effectively with the threat of the Michaung storm. On Monday afternoon, he held a teleconference with revenue, police officers, MPDOs, and Agriculture officers from his office.

On this occasion, the Collector said that appropriate measures should be taken to prevent the loss of human life and livestock anywhere in the district. Similarly, adequate measures should be taken to prevent disruption of traffic anywhere throughout the district. It is advised to control the traffic on the ghat road at night. The officials were directed to sensitize the farmers not to start harvesting until the rains subside.

The Collector directed the officials of the Trans Co to solve the problems of power supply immediately in the wake of the storm. If trees fall on roads, they should be removed immediately. District SC Tuhin Sinha said that the police officials have been advised to keep cranes and cutters ready. If trees fall across the roads, they should be removed immediately. He said that traffic should be controlled on the ghat road in Paderu, Aruku, and Anantagiri mandals.

In this meeting, Paderu, Rampachodavaram ITDA POs V. Abhishek, Suraj Ganore, Tahsildars of 22 mandals, MPDOs, Agriculture, Horticulture, and Transco officials, and others participated.