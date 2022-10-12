There will be development in north Andhra, if Vizag made capital: Dharmana Prasada Rao

Andhra Pradesh Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao fired on TDP leader Chandrababu alleging that the previous government ignored the recommendations of the committee on the capital. Speaking to media on Wednesday, Minister Dharmana told the media that the people of North Andhra are fighting for survival and opined that if Visakhapatnam is made the administrative capital, north Coastal Andhra will develop.



He said there should be no disparities between regions. "If one area develops, the rest will lag behind, hence people of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema are suffering," he felt.



Stating that north Coastal Andhra is backward in many fields, the minister alleged that committee's recommendations on capital were set aside by the previous government and said that Chandrababu has yet to answer this. He said that Amaravati capital proposal is for the development of certain communities and asserted that lessons should be learned from past experiences.



Reacting to the comments that there is sentiment for Amaravati capital Dharmana questioned as to how Lokesh lost the election in Mangalagiri if there is sentiment. He said that Chandrababu has done injustice to the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh despite people supported TDP.