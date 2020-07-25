Thieves loot 7kg gold and Rs 30 lakh cash from jewellery shop in Vijayawada, four held

A huge robbery took place in Vijayawada city on Wednesday where the thieves have looted 7 kg of gold along with Rs. 30 lakh cash. Meanwhile, the police have responded immediately to the incident and deployed four teams to catch the robberies. Going into details, the gold belonging to the jewellery shop at Katuri Vari street in Vijayawada city is kept at one place every day and been taken away every morning. Also on Friday, as usual, the company clerk approached the shop with the gold while the robbers attacked the watchmen with blades and ran away with Gold, jewellery and cash.

The victims immediately informed the police who shifted the eyewitnesses, clerk and watchmen to the hospital where they are currently being treated at the hospital. Police believe that more clarity would come once the victims come to conscious after treatment. According to police, the robbers tied the legs and arms of staff working at the store and robbed them. Police suspect that the persons who make jewellery at a jewellery store may have been involved in the robbery. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao immediately rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation.

However, hours after the robbery, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Police arrested four accused who belongs to Rajasthan near Prakasam Barrage at Krishnaveni Ghat. The accused were found to be related to the injured Vikram Singh who was working in the shop. Police suspect that Vikram Singh had joined the shop two months ago deliberately committed the theft. The digital video CCTV recorder was dumped in a ditch by the accused.