‘Think globally, act globally’: Naidu’s call to techies at Bengaluru TDP Forum meet

Bengaluru: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu blew the poll bugle from Bengaluru and said that a new era would begin in the lives of Telugus and he was confident that the Telugu community would be at number one position in the world. Addressing the TDP Forum meeting en route to Kuppam at KMM Convention Hall here on Thursday, Naidu said there was only one caste and that was Telugu community. He said his struggle was not for himself but to put the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh among the top global states.

He said he had earlier given a slogan, “think globally, act locally.” But now he said the slogan should be “think globally and act globally.” Congratulating the Telugus from across the globe to voluntarily form the Bengaluru Forum, Naidu said he was moved by their gesture of standing by him when he was facing problems.

"Telugus from 70 countries came out openly in support of me only for the good work that I have done. I profusely thank them for this. I can see a youth force among all of them and I thank all of them. Future belongs to them," he added. Naidu said the Telugu community had spread across the globe and Telugus are holding top positions in almost all the countries.

"When I became the chief minister for the first time, during the initial days the main profession of Telugus was farming or farm workers. I thought that why the offspring of a farmer should not become an Information Technology (IT) professional and thus I launched the Knowledge Economy, he recalled.



He said that earlier the IT industry was confined only to Bengaluru. "I wanted Hyderabad too to compete with Bengaluru and thus I have placed Hyderabad on the global map in the Knowledge Economy," he said. Pharma sector, Biotechnology or in any sector for that matter, IT is now the backbone for the Knowledge Economy. Its time youth should now become job givers from job seekers.

"My wish is that technology should become the major asset to the whole nation and reforms have provided the opportunity to create assets to the nation. I am sure by 2047, India would lead the world in the IT sector," he said. “Besides the nation, now it is also the responsibility of every Telugu person, wherever he or she lives, to strive to save Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Making it clear that he is ready to fight for the state, Naidu sought the cooperation of all in this battle. Regretting that all the systems in Andhra Pradesh have totally collapsed, he said that his life’s ambition is to see a poverty-free society.

Mr Chandrababu felt that if a plan is formulated by taking the people and the public as an asset it is very easy to attain a poverty-free State. Calling upon the members of the Bengaluru Forum to prepare a 100-day action plan, he told them to visit their villages to bring awareness among them.