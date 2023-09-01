Third convocation of SRM-AP tomorrow

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will be the chief guest for the third convocation of SRM University-AP on Saturday and Prof Ashutosh Sharma, president of Indian National Science Acad-emy, will be the guest of honour.

On the occasion, Prof Ashutosh Sharma will also be conferred with an honorary Doctorate for his exemplary service in the field of nanotech-nology. Prof Sharma is a renowned academician and researcher par ex-cellence currently holding an Institute Chair Professorship at IIT Kan-pur. Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyana-rayanan, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar and members of the Governing Body and Board of Management, Deans of all schools; faculty and staff of the varsity will be present. Years of hard work and dedication will culminate as 883 graduands with 13 PhD scholars, 17 gold medalists, six silver medalists and two bronze medalists among the others will receive their well-earned academic de-grees.