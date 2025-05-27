This woman makes farming profitable

Vijayawada: Battula Hema Satya Venkata Lakshmi Prasanna also briefly called Hema, a woman farmer from Veerapanenigudem in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district, never imagined that she would make farming profitable. She used to practice chemical farming once and found herself on the verge of quitting agriculture. With a mere one-acre landholding of her own and three additional acres taken on lease, she struggled to make ends meet.

Her mango orchard, inherited and cultivated with chemical inputs, had been incurring loss year after year. The escalating costs of fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation had pushed her into debt. It was during this time of despair that the AP Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme implemented by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), introduced her to a ray of hope with pre-monsoon dry sowing (PMDS).

In 2020, Hema adopted PMDS by sowing 12 kg of Navadhanya (nine traditional grains) per acre before the monsoon. The technique was repeated each year from 2021 to 2025 by increasing the varieties of seeds up to 30.

This simple yet powerful intervention transformed her soil structure, increased water holding capacity, and drastically reduced input costs. She started using bio-stimulants which include Ghana Jeevamrutham and Drava Jeevamrutham, along with botanical extracts such as Agnastram, Panchagavya and cow dung asafoetida solution. Fallen mangoes were fermented and used as a jaggery substitute in preparations of bio-stimulants and growth promoters completing the cycle of on-farm resource utilisation.

The results were remarkable. With each passing year, Hema witnessed a steady rise in income. She claims: “From Rs 1.20 lakh in 2020, my earnings soared to Rs 3 lakh in 2021, Rs 4 lakh in 2022, Rs 5 lakh in 2023, Rs 5.60 lakh in 2024, and a phenomenal Rs 10 lakh in 2025. Alongside the mango orchard, I have cultivated vegetables, leafy greens and marigold flowers.” In addition, the family now earns up to Rs 10,000 per month by selling surplus vegetables, while their two indigenous cows benefit from year-round green fodder.

The natural quality of her produce created high demand in the local market. With the help of Self Help Group (SHG) members and RySS staff, she began promoting her farm products through WhatsApp groups. This direct communication led to advance bookings, particularly for her mangoes. Even government employees near the local Primary Health Centre have become regular buyers, often visiting the orchard to make purchases directly.

Hema, thanks to PMDS and natural farming practice, now irrigates her orchard far less frequently even during summers because of improved soil moisture retention. The same red rocky land that once demanded excessive effort has now become fertile and manageable. Even 30-year-old mango trees are showing improved productivity. Additionally, she is earning from the sale of livestock fodder grown on her land. Today, Hema stands as a beacon of hope for many farmers in her region. Once on the brink of quitting, she is now a successful farmer and a community resource person with RySS. Her journey showcases how traditional wisdom, when combined with sustainable practices, can turn around even the most challenging agricultural situations.