The nomination program of TDP MLA candidate Shri Thomas Gari in Attahasanga Gangadhara Nellore Constituency was a resounding success as it attracted a large number of supporters and well-wishers.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures such as Mr. Daggumalla Prasada Rao, MP candidate of NDA alliance Chittoor Parliament, and former MLA Mr. CK Babu. Their presence added to the significance of the occasion and underscored the importance of Thomas Gari's candidacy.

Supporters from various political parties, including TDP, Jana Sena, and Bharatiya Janata Party, turned out in large numbers to show their support for Thomas Gari. The overwhelming support from the community is a testament to the popularity and credibility of the candidate.

With such strong backing from the people and political leaders alike, it is clear that Thomas Gari's candidacy has struck a chord with the residents of Attahasanga Gangadhara Nellore Constituency. As the election approaches, it will be interesting to see how this support translates into votes and ultimately, victory for Thomas.