Thousands gather for 'Yogandhra' Event at Chintapalli Beach

The 'Yogandhra' programme was held in grand style on Chintapalli Beach, drawing thousands of participants keen to engage in a communal practice of yoga asanas.

The 'Yogandhra' programme was held in grand style on Chintapalli Beach, drawing thousands of participants keen to engage in a communal practice of yoga asanas. Organised under the auspices of the state government, the event saw attendance from various dignitaries, including District Collector Dr. BR Ambedkar and senior officials.

In his address, the District Collector emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life and urged everyone to take part in future 'Yogandhra' initiatives. The event not only showcased the physical benefits of yoga but also fostered a sense of community among attendees, highlighting the growing popularity of wellness activities in the region.

