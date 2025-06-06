Live
- Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey
- New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent
- Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre
- From Trust to Turmoil: The WazirX Saga and the Imperative for Accountability in Crypto Exchanges
- Why Ethics in Education Must Evolve Beyond Exam Conduct
- AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton
- PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers
- Study shows how Covid virus shields itself during replication
- People will oppose him for disrespecting Indian military: Giriraj Singh slams LoP Gandhi ahead of Bihar visit
Thousands gather for 'Yogandhra' Event at Chintapalli Beach
The 'Yogandhra' programme was held in grand style on Chintapalli Beach, drawing thousands of participants keen to engage in a communal practice of yoga asanas. Organised under the auspices of the state government, the event saw attendance from various dignitaries, including District Collector Dr. BR Ambedkar and senior officials.
In his address, the District Collector emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily life and urged everyone to take part in future 'Yogandhra' initiatives. The event not only showcased the physical benefits of yoga but also fostered a sense of community among attendees, highlighting the growing popularity of wellness activities in the region.
