Thousands witness Rathotsavam at Vontimitta

Vontimitta (YSR district): Thousands of devotees participated in the Rathotsavam on the 7th day of nine-day annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple here on Saturday. The processional deities of Lord Rama along with his Consort Sita and Lakshmana were taken on chariot amid chanting vedic hymns by pundits.

The procession passed through the village from 10 am to 5 pm followed by Bhajana Brundams, Kolatam, and other cultural troupes as devotees offered harartis and performed other traditional rituals. The village wore a festive look and was reverberated with chants of 'Jai Sriram', 'Sita mathaki jai,' during the event. State endowments minister K. Satyanarayana along with family members performed special pujas in the temple and participated in the Rathotsavam. Deputy EO Ramana Prasad, AEO Subrahmanyam, temple superintendent Venkateswaraiah, and others were present.