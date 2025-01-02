Three arrested in cheating case

Guntur : Police registered cases against seven accused and arrested three of them for promising MBBS seat in a a medical college in Philippines and cheating an innocent student.

Guntur South DSP Mallikarjuna Rao and Vatticherukuru Circle Inspector Rama Naik on Wednesday said the seven accused belong to Right Choice JS Professional Educational Services Pvt Ltd Consultancy set up at Arundalpet in Guntur.

Its founder director Kanna Bala Ravi Teja promised MBBS seats in Philippines at less price and had taken Rs 21,59,000 for student visa, medical college fee, hostel fee from Seelamneni Srinivasa Rao of Gurazala in Palnadu district. He gave the amount for his son Anil Kumar’s medical seat in the Philippines.

Kanna Bala Ravi Teja informed Srinivasa Rao that they have already admitted some students in the medical colleges in Philippines and assured that they would ensure admission for Anil Kumar also. Accused Kanna Bala Ravi Teja had allegedly not paid the fee in the medical college in Philippines and cheated Srinivasa Rao.

When the latter pressed for a seat in the medical college, Bala Ravi Teja threatened him. Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint at Vatticherukuru police station.

During the investigation, they found seven accused involved in the cheating case.

Police arrested Kanna Bala Ravi Teja, Kanna Bala Sourayya, and Ravi Kumar.

They are searching for another four accused.

The police seized a laptop, three cell phones and one passport in the consultancy.