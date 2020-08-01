Three capitals Bill will benefit CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC partymen: TDP

Kurnool: TDP district president Somi Shetty Venkateshwarlu came down heavily on the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan giving his nod for three capitals bill. Protesting the Governor approving the bills, the party leaders staged a dharna in front of the party office here on Saturday.



Addressing the gathering, Somi Shetty said that the people of all sections across the state have opposed three capitals when the issue was brought to front by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The three capital bills will serve no purpose to the common people but will benefit the Chief Minister and his partymen as they have purchased lands in thousands of acres, alleged Somi Shetty.

He welcomed the setting up of Judiciary capital in Kurnool district. However, with the establishment of High Court, he said the district will not prosper. While in opposition, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his support for construction of Amaravati capital and has also suggested segregating a good amount of land for its construction. "Why Jagan Mohan Reddy suddenly took a U turn on the capital issue and favoured the three capital formula. What is the intention behind taking such a decision? Is it to benefit his partymen?," he questioned.

The district president further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended the foundation laying ceremony of state capital Amaravati and also laid stone for it. The Centre has also sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore. Of which, with Rs.10,000 crore, Secretariat, High Court and several government offices and buildings have been constructed. With the three capitals bill, people are likely to revolt against the YSR Congress government, he pointed out.

Coming down heavily on the ruling government, Shetty said instead of tackling the deadly coronavirus and saving people from its clutches, Jagan Mohan Reddy was more interested in three capitals. If the state capital is to be shifted from Amaravati to elsewhere then Kurnool has to be made as fullfledged capital. If Kurnool is not made state capital, then Amaravati has to be continued as the capital of state. He further demanded to immediately withdraw the decision of three capitals bills.