Three collectors likely to be changed shortly in AP

Amaravati: At least three collectors likely to be changed in the next week in the State, including Kurnool. A Surya Kumari, 2008 batch IAS officer, working as VC and MD, AP State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd, along with other two IAS officers are in consideration for the appointment, according to sources at the Chief Minister's office.

The sources also informed that all the three IAS officials would be new to the Collector post. They did not get a chance to serve as the Collector so far.

Apart from shuffling the collectors, the government has been planning to change the positions and departments of other senior and junior IAS officials.