Live
Just In
Three compartments of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger derailed
As per the primary information, Visakhapatnam -Rayagada passenger train met with an accident. Three compartments have been derailed and two more bogies are also damaged at Kantakapalli railway station of Vizianagaram district few minutes ago. The life loss and other details are yet to be known
As per the source, the passenger train rushing towards Visakhapatnam -Rayagada hits the Visakhapatnam - Palasa passenger from the rear side. Due to signal failure, the both trains are allowed to run on the same line at the same time.
The railway rescue teams and local police have been alerted and they rushed to the spot Due to power interruption at the railway station , the rescue operations are not yet initiated as of now and there is no proper information about either the injured or casualties..
***
More details awaited