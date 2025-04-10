Three-day int’l conference on Traditional Medicine begins at SVU

Tirupati: A three-day international conference ‘Traditional Medicine: An Integrative Approach to Modern and Natural Therapies,’ organised jointly by Department of Botany, Sri Venkateswara University, and Traditional Healers’ Association, commenced on Wednesday.

The event was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Sri Shakti Peetham seer Ramyananda Bharati Swamy and SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy. Speaking on the occasion, Ramyananda Bharati emphasised that the ancient Indian sages were pioneers in extracting medicinal properties from both plant and non-living sources. She stated that it is the collective responsibility of society to integrate such time-tested knowledge with modern medical practices.

Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy remarked that while India may have gradually forgotten its own Ayurvedic traditions, many Western countries are actively practicing and researching them. Overseas scholar Dr Kameshwara Rao Badrinath urged the government to promote the synergy between modern medicine and ancient Ayurvedic practices. He acknowledged the contribution of traditional healer Anandayya, whose herbal remedy gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Medical Board official Dr Chandrasekhar pointed out that people in earlier eras—like the Krita, Treta, and Dvapara yugas—enjoyed robust health and longer lives. He attributed the decline in health and longevity during the Kali Yuga to industrialisation and the overuse of hybrid products.

TTD Ayurvedic College Principal Prof Renu Dixit recalled that Western botanist Roxburgh collaborated with Indian Ayurvedic experts to research medicinal plants in the Western Ghats and later documented the findings. SVU College of Sciences Principal Prof Padmavati stressed the need to refine traditional Ayurvedic methods while reducing dependency on expensive modern healthcare systems. The conference, led by organising secretary Prof Kamakshi, also saw active participation from Department Head Prof Nagalakshmi Devamma, Prof Vijaya, faculty members, over 400 traditional healers and NRIs from various states.