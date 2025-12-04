Three-day SPARK training programme begins

Anantapur: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) at JNTUA, Anantapur, launched a three-day SPARK training programme on Wednesday aimed at nurturing innovation and guiding young aspirants towards startup development.

Students from science and engineering disciplines, budding entrepreneurs, and startup enthusiasts from Anantapur and Kurnool districts participated in the inaugural session.

The programme is designed to help participants develop innovative ideas, understand the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, and receive mentorship on converting concepts into viable startups.

Organisers said SPARK serves as a platform to ignite creative thinking among regional youth and support them in building future-ready enterprises.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Dr H Sudarshan Rao, District Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, DIC General Manager Srinivas Yadav, District Skill Development Officer Pratap Reddy, SKU AIC representative Chandramouli, and staff members of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted the importance of innovation, emerging opportunities in the startup ecosystem, and the pivotal role of technology in modern entrepreneurship.

They encouraged students to channel their creativity into building impactful startups and to pursue entrepreneurship as a promising career path.

RTIH representatives said the SPARK programme aims to strengthen the region’s innovation culture by offering structured training, exposure to industry insights, and guidance from experienced mentors.

They added that the initiative is expected to empower youth with the skills needed to establish successful startups and contribute to the local innovation landscape.